New presenters show up for Arts in the Park

Brogan Lewis and Stratton Christianson learn about violins provided by Bob's Violin's and Bows at Arts in the Park, April 30.

FALLBROOK – On Sunday, April 30, Arts in the Park once again filled up Live Oak Park. Rally for Children and the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, along with all of their community partners, presented the entire community with a wonderful free fun day of arts, crafts, live music, reptiles and magic.

They had 12 more activities than last year; several of the newcomers were Wild Wonders, Inc. wildlife interactive shows, San Diego County Rangers small raptor exhibit, Wings of Change butterfly craft and the Fallbrook Union Elementary's Lunar Landers, the Magic of Science and Pom P...