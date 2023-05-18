Betsy Phillips glides into her 106th year

Ruth Haferkamp

Special to the Village News

Betsy Phillips turned 106 on the 13th of May, celebrating with close family members in La Jolla, California.

This is the fourth article written about our now well-known personality in Fallbrook. The first edition being on the occasion of her 100th and, subsequently, 104th, 105th and now 106th birthday. Wherever she goes, people give her a wave to acknowledge her presence or stop to have a chat.

Remembering the first time I visited Betsy at her home on the occasion of her 100th birthday, after ringing her doorbell, the door was opened by Betsy hers...