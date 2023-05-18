Hit-And-Run in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was seriously injured today by a hit-

and-run driver after the victim laid down in the road in the Rolando

neighborhood, police said. The injury took place at 4:56 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police

Department. A vehicle of unknown description struck the pedestrian, who was laying

in the street, the officer said. ``The driver of the vehicle stopped and assisted the pedestrian out of the road,'' O'Brien said. ``The driver then fled the scene.''The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance t...