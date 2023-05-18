Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Panhandlers asked to leave Fallbrook

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 4:02pm

Village News/Julie Reeder photos

A young woman stands in the intersection of South Mission and Ammunition roads soliciting donations to a cause that is highly suspect of fraud, May 13.

Julie Reeder and Tony Campbell

Village News and AC Investigations

Sheriff deputies asked a new group of panhandlers who returned to the intersection of South Mission and Ammunition roads on Saturday, May 13, to leave. They were soliciting, supposedly, for a young girl with brain cancer again. Last week, Village News reported that different groups of panhandlers have used these same types of signs with the same red border, same lettering, same cash app link, but different children's photos in the middle with various diseases.

The signs this past Saturday were exactly the same as reported...



