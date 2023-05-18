Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Supervisors approve all-way stop at Fifth and Huffstatler

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:57pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

An all-way stop control at Fifth Street and Huffstatler Street was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

A 3-0 county board of supervisors vote Wednesday, April 5, with Terra Lawson‑Remer and Nathan Fletcher absent, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance. A 4-0 vote Wednesday, May 3, with Fletcher absent, approved the second reading and adoption. The ordinance will be enforceable Friday, June 2, although the county’s Department of Public Works may install signage earlier.

