Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Winton throws no-hitter

 
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:53pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Not only did Fallbrook High School’s softball team break a six-game losing streak Wednesday, May 3, at Vista High School, but Fallbrook sophomore Hana Winton threw a no-hitter.

Winton allowed two walks and hit a batter in the Warriors’ 15-3 victory over the Panthers. All three runs were unearned, as Fallbrook fielders made four errors. The game was called by the 10-run mercy rule after six innings, and Winton struck out 15 of the 18 batters she retired while throwing out two of the other runners after fielding balls.

"I just think it was a nice th...



Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

