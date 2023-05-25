Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Saving lives with Hi-Lo

Warning sound alerts neighborhoods of evacuations

 
Last updated 5/25/2023 at 11:38am



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department joined law enforcement and fire agencies on Thursday, May 4 to launch a public education campaign on the Hi-Lo.

This unique sound is different from sirens people hear when deputies, officers, paramedics and firefighters respond to emergency calls.

Hi-Lo is very loud and distinct. The Sheriff’s Department will only use this critical warning system to inform communities of an evacuation order in the event of natural disasters, extreme emergencies and critical incidents such as:

• Wildfires

• Flash floods

• Eart...



