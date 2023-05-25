Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Supporting our veterans at home this Memorial Day

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 11:37am



Veronica Raussin

Special to the Village News

Memorial Day is much more than a chance to kick off the summer months. At its heart is a day to honor the men and women who have died in U.S. military service.

Unfortunately, millions of service members who made it home to their families struggle with substance or mental health disorders or suicidal ideation. California is home to over 1.8 million veterans. The state also has the largest number of homeless veterans in the country.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 3.8 million veterans have a substance use disorder or menta...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023