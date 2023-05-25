Supporting our veterans at home this Memorial Day

Veronica Raussin

Special to the Village News

Memorial Day is much more than a chance to kick off the summer months. At its heart is a day to honor the men and women who have died in U.S. military service.

Unfortunately, millions of service members who made it home to their families struggle with substance or mental health disorders or suicidal ideation. California is home to over 1.8 million veterans. The state also has the largest number of homeless veterans in the country.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 3.8 million veterans have a substance use disorder or menta...