County honors volunteers at recognition ceremony

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

People who freely give their time without any thought of monetary reward deserve to be celebrated. And the County did just that by honoring its volunteers during the 2023 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony May 2 at the County Administration Center.

Volunteers are truly valued for their donation of time, skills and knowledge. Their work makes all the difference in helping the County provide quality customer service.

Last fiscal year, 7,670 volunteers saved the County $23 million, allowing those dollars to go toward other programs and servic...