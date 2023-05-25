Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County honors volunteers at recognition ceremony

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 10:37am



Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

People who freely give their time without any thought of monetary reward deserve to be celebrated. And the County did just that by honoring its volunteers during the 2023 Volunteer Recognition Ceremony May 2 at the County Administration Center.

Volunteers are truly valued for their donation of time, skills and knowledge. Their work makes all the difference in helping the County provide quality customer service.

Last fiscal year, 7,670 volunteers saved the County $23 million, allowing those dollars to go toward other programs and servic...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023