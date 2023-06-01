Aerial larvicide drops to happen twice in June

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – San Diego County is scheduled to conduct its next routine aerial larvicide drop of the year June 7 and 8 on up to 51 local waterways, including Lake Rancho Viejo, to help stop mosquitoes from potentially spreading diseases like West Nile virus.

The county uses helicopters to drop solid, granular larvicide on hard-to-reach areas of standing water in rivers, streams, ponds and other waterways where mosquitoes can breed. The county conducts the aerial larvicide drops roughly once a month from April through October. There will also be drops on June 28 and 29.

The larvicide...