FRHD welcomes Community Resource Navigator

Katia Elizondo Márquez is the new Community Resource Navigator at the Fallbrook Regional Health District. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District has announced the addition of Katia Elizondo Márquez to its team. As the newly hired Community Resource Navigator, Elizondo Márquez will play a crucial role in helping community members access essential healthcare and health-impacting resources.

The Community Resource Navigator serves to bridge the gap between individuals and the resources they need to lead healthy lives. FRHD CEO Rachel Mason said, "Elizondo Márquez, an experienced social services professional, brings a deep understanding of the diverse needs of our community."

Her role a...