IN-DEPTH: Inquiries for Unvaccinated Donor Blood on the Rise, Contractor Says

Questions also arising about changes to HIV screening rules

By Patricia Tolson

Epoch Times

The demand for unvaccinated blood is on the rise, a blood products and services provider said.

Kirby Winn, public relations manager of ImpactLife, says that while the hospitals his company serves have not expressed any interest in receiving unvaccinated blood, he has noticed the demand for “pure blood” rising from the general population.Kirby Winn, public relations manager of ImpactLife. (Courtesy of Kirby Winn)

According to its website, ImpactLife provides blood products and services to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin....