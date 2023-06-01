Blankets donated for vets at Shelter for Soldiers

FALLBROOK – Shelter for Soldiers, located in Oceanside, has the mission of "Saving Lives, Two at a Time." They take specially selected homeless dogs from shelters, train them for a year to 18 months to become service dogs, and place them with a post 911 combat veteran suffering from PTSD or TBI.

Dogs who are not able to complete the service dog training go on to become emotional support animals and are placed as companions with active duty military or veterans recommended by a mental health professional. They say that 23 vets and one active duty person commit suicide every day. It is bel...