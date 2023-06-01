Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Blankets donated for vets at Shelter for Soldiers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:28am

Shelby Burdette, dog trainer of Murphy, a cattle dog mix, left, and Lauren Harris, kennel supervisor of Shelter to Soldiers, with Dante, a pit bull, display fundraising blankets donated by Fallbrook Blanket Project. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Shelter for Soldiers, located in Oceanside, has the mission of "Saving Lives, Two at a Time." They take specially selected homeless dogs from shelters, train them for a year to 18 months to become service dogs, and place them with a post 911 combat veteran suffering from PTSD or TBI.

Dogs who are not able to complete the service dog training go on to become emotional support animals and are placed as companions with active duty military or veterans recommended by a mental health professional. They say that 23 vets and one active duty person commit suicide every day. It is bel...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023