County Board approves Workplace Justice Fund
Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:45am
Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office
Local victims of wage theft can turn to a County Workplace Justice Fund for help while trying to regain their lost wages.
The Board of Supervisors approved the introduction of an ordinance on May 23 which would put $100,000 into the new fund.
Board supervisors will meet on Tuesday, June 13, to consider and adopt the ordinance which will then formally establish the Workplace Justice Fund.
Payments of $3,000 or $4,000 would help wage theft victims get by while waiting for their claims to make their way through the legal system or waiting...
