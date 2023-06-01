County Board approves Workplace Justice Fund

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Local victims of wage theft can turn to a County Workplace Justice Fund for help while trying to regain their lost wages.

The Board of Supervisors approved the introduction of an ordinance on May 23 which would put $100,000 into the new fund.

Board supervisors will meet on Tuesday, June 13, to consider and adopt the ordinance which will then formally establish the Workplace Justice Fund.

Payments of $3,000 or $4,000 would help wage theft victims get by while waiting for their claims to make their way through the legal system or waiting...