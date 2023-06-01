Fallbrook resident is the exclusive engraver for Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial

Dave Aranda-Richards

Special to the Village News

As the exclusive designer and creator of all the commemorative plaques on the Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial in San Diego, lifelong Fallbrook resident Robert Borst has been "busier than a mustard paddle at a picnic," for the past month, preparing photo engraved works for Memorial Day events, here, Cresson, Pennsylvania, and Sidney, New York.

Borst is also responsible for the Vietnam Veterans Wall in Sacramento on which he has engraved the names of over 5,000 Californians who gave their lives in that conflict. "If you ever go there, you'll see...