Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook resident is the exclusive engraver for Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2023 at 11:31am

Roger Borst holds a plaque he made for a wall at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dave Aranda-Richards

Special to the Village News

As the exclusive designer and creator of all the commemorative plaques on the Mt. Soledad Veterans Memorial in San Diego, lifelong Fallbrook resident Robert Borst has been "busier than a mustard paddle at a picnic," for the past month, preparing photo engraved works for Memorial Day events, here, Cresson, Pennsylvania, and Sidney, New York.

Borst is also responsible for the Vietnam Veterans Wall in Sacramento on which he has engraved the names of over 5,000 Californians who gave their lives in that conflict. "If you ever go there, you'll see...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023