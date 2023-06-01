Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Legionnaires win on-court volleyball match

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s boys volleyball team began the 2023 season, and the program is history with eight losses. Southern California Yeshiva forfeited the Hawks’ Monday, April 10, league game at Bonsall, giving the Legionnaires their first-ever win. After nine additional on-court losses the Legionnaires hosted Gompers Prep Academy in a Thursday, April 20, match and obtained their first-ever on-court victory.

“I would have liked to have had more wins, but we competed at a level, we did better, we improved, we beat a team that beat us,” Bonsall coach...



