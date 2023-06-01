Warrior mermen second in final standings

Vance league champion in 500 free

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Half of the formula for the Valley League boys swim championship is based on standings for dual meets and the other half utilizes positions at the league championship meet. During the dual meet season, Fallbrook High School had a 5-2 record for third place with San Pasqual and Ramona being responsible for the Warriors’ losses.

Ramona won the league meet, but Fallbrook placed second and San Pasqual was fourth, so the Warriors were second in the final league standings. “I thought the boys swam very well,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said.

