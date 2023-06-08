Good News Club celebrates the end of school year
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:51pm
FALLBROOK – The Good News Club, an after school program for La Paloma Elementary, celebrated the end of the school year, May 16, with a trophy presentation for Scriptures memorized, a five minute video recapping events of the year, and finished off with Little Caesar’s Pizza.
The students added color to a large cross, pictured, by coming forward with sticky notes t...
