How to manage roses in hot weather

Heat blasted roses are the result when roses are allowed to power through the summer; most blooms are poor quality with burned petals.

Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

It's been a wetter than "normal" winter, but there's a better than even chance that the developing El Niño will bring warmer than average temperatures to Southern California. So, as always, gardeners must be watchful and learn how to efficiently manage the amount of water they apply in their gardens.

With summer and the warmer temperatures to come it will help diminish heat damage and stress to the plants. The strategies I will discuss here include delivering water efficiently; keeping water in the soil using mulch and allowing your roses a summer dorma...