Perhacs to retire from art center

FALLBROOK – Mary Perhacs will retire this month as Executive Director of Fallbrook Arts, Inc. During her 24 years of creative and artistic guidance, the Fallbrook Art Center has grown into hosting a variety of shows, reflecting a diversity of disciplines and sparks of uniqueness.

Perhacs' reputation as an advocate for artists assured that the art center was recognized by national and international artists, such as those selected to be part of the recent 14th Annual Signature Water Color Show. The Galaxy of Glass annual show is another inspired display of creativity that came to Fallbrook...