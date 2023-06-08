Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Perhacs to retire from art center

 
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 5:21pm

Mary Perhacs is retiring after 24 years at the Fallbrook Art Center. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Mary Perhacs will retire this month as Executive Director of Fallbrook Arts, Inc. During her 24 years of creative and artistic guidance, the Fallbrook Art Center has grown into hosting a variety of shows, reflecting a diversity of disciplines and sparks of uniqueness.

Perhacs' reputation as an advocate for artists assured that the art center was recognized by national and international artists, such as those selected to be part of the recent 14th Annual Signature Water Color Show. The Galaxy of Glass annual show is another inspired display of creativity that came to Fallbrook...



