Supervisors update fire mitigation fees

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego has updated the fire mitigation fees developers pay to fire protection districts.

A 3-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote May 2, with Nathan Fletcher and Terra Lawson-Remer not present, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance and also approved the Fire Mitigation Fee Update Nexus Study. A 4-0 Board of Supervisors vote May 23, with one vacancy, approved the second reading and adoption and found the action categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review. The new ordinance will take e...