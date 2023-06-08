FWG champions announced

FALLBROOK – Diane Bishop played stellar golf for three weeks to win the title of Fallbrook Women Golfers Club Championship over two strong opponents, Denise McNeese and Janelle Lunsford.

Susan Thomas played two great weeks of golf to beat her four opponents for the Senior Club Championship. They will be presented with their trophies and winnings at the FWG annual Red and Blue event on June 29. For more information on Fallbrook Women Golfers visit https://fallbrookwomengolfers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women Golfers.

