Gearhart wins heat race

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Jeff Gearhart won his Pure Stocks heat race Saturday, May 27, at Barona Speedway. The Fallbrook driver took the lead in turn two of the first lap and maintained the lead for the remainder of the eight-lap race.

"I felt fast in the heat race," Gearhart said.

Gearhart drives a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria. During the off-season Ramona driver Mike Pridgeon provided Gearhart with a new 351-cubic-inch Windsor motor. Gearhart finished second Saturday, April 29, in his heat race, although he did not finish the main event. Gearhart also took second place in his Sat...