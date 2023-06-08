Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pedro placed on Valley League first team

Seven Warriors named all-league for boys volleyball

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/7/2023 at 5:14pm

Warrior Manava Pedro returns a Mission Hills shot for Fallbrook during a March 10 match. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League boys volleyball coaches placed Fallbrook High School senior Manava Pedro on the all-league first team, and seven of Fallbrook's players received all-league recognition.

Rodrigo Lopez was a Valley League second team selection. Honorable mention accolades were given to Jacob Avila, Lucio Leal, Emiliano Lopez, Carlo Valenzuela, and Josh Robertson.

"That's good considering we finished fourth in the league," Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson said of having seven all-league players.

The Warriors were 4-6 in Valley League matches. Escondido won the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023