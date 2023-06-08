Pedro placed on Valley League first team

Seven Warriors named all-league for boys volleyball

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League boys volleyball coaches placed Fallbrook High School senior Manava Pedro on the all-league first team, and seven of Fallbrook's players received all-league recognition.

Rodrigo Lopez was a Valley League second team selection. Honorable mention accolades were given to Jacob Avila, Lucio Leal, Emiliano Lopez, Carlo Valenzuela, and Josh Robertson.

"That's good considering we finished fourth in the league," Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson said of having seven all-league players.

The Warriors were 4-6 in Valley League matches. Escondido won the...