Chipping Day reduces fire hazards

A crew of volunteers works at the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council's Chipping Day at the corner of Alturas and Aviation roads, June 3.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored another successful chipping day for the greater Fallbrook area on Saturday, June 3. The event was held at the corner of Alturas and Aviation roads on the property managed by Value Real Estate in San Diego and utilized the services of California Tree Service and a large dumpster donated by the EDCO facility in Fallbrook.

Additional support came from 11 Marine volunteers from Camp Pendleton who assisted in the unloading of cut branches, bushes and other vegetation from the trucks, trailers, and cars of the more than 20 community members...