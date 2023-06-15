LAFCO considers all aspects of detachment

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Local Agency Formation Commission decision about allowing the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority and join the Eastern Municipal Water District has been deferred to LAFCO’s Aug. 7 meeting.

A 5-3 LAFCO vote June 5 approved a motion to continue the hearing for 60 days. County Supervisor Joel Anderson, Solana Beach City Council Member Kristi Becker, Vista Irrigation District Board Member Jo MacKenzie, public member Andy Vanderlaan, and San Diego City Council Membe...