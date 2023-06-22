AAUW awards scholarships

AAUW scholarship committee members Carolyn Thom, left, Karen Trapane, center, and Elizabeth Ward, right, present certificates to five of the scholarship recipients in the AAUW AVID program.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook chapter of AAUW met at the Fallbrook Regional Health District for a ceremony to celebrate the installation of new officers, introduction of the new board, plus congratulating the scholarship and Tech Trek winners.

Eleven graduating AVID seniors received scholarships from AAUW. Certificates given by scholarship committee members Carolyn Thom, Karen Trapane and Elizabeth Ward were presented to recipients Abigail Battenschlag, Alicia Tomas, Angelica Benitez, Ashley Romero, Dulce Ramos Lopez, Jassmin Cerda, Karen Ramirez, Lilliana Navarrette Martinez, Lizabeth, Rodas...