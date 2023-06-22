Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Board acts to expand open space near Mount Olympus County Preserve

 
Last updated 6/22/2023 at 5:29pm

Village News/courtesy photo

The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 425 acres of land located near Mount Olympus County Preserve.

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County took steps Wednesday to buy more land within the Pala-Pauma and Rainbow community areas for open space and species protection. The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 425 acres of land located near Mount Olympus County Preserve.

County parks department officials said the land fits into the County's North County Multiple Species Conservation Plan area and this purchase will permanently protect its chaparral, wetland and riparian habitats.

The additional acres expand the Mount Olympus County Preserve to more than 1,...



