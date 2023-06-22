Waived dog license fees and free microchipping through July 2
San Diego Humane Society encourages pet owners to prepare for the July Fourth holiday to prevent pets from getting lost
Last updated 6/22/2023 at 5:23pm
SAN DIEGO – San Diego Humane Society is calling on pet parents to take proactive measures to prevent their beloved animals from ending up in shelters during and after the July Fourth holiday. To incentivize dog owners to license their dogs and microchip their pets, the organization is waiving fees between June 13 and July 2.
Fee-waived licensing can only be done in-person at one of the organization's campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside or San Diego during busines...
