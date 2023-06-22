Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Waived dog license fees and free microchipping through July 2

San Diego Humane Society encourages pet owners to prepare for the July Fourth holiday to prevent pets from getting lost

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2023 at 5:23pm

Pet owners are encouraged to take proactive measures to prevent their beloved animals from ending up in shelters during and after the July Fourth holiday. Village News/SD Humane Society photo

San Diego Humane Society encourages pet owners to prepare for the July Fourth holiday to prevent pets from getting lost

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Humane Society is calling on pet parents to take proactive measures to prevent their beloved animals from ending up in shelters during and after the July Fourth holiday. To incentivize dog owners to license their dogs and microchip their pets, the organization is waiving fees between June 13 and July 2.

Fee-waived licensing can only be done in-person at one of the organization's campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside or San Diego during busines...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023