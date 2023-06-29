Vail Dam replacement inches ahead as its price tag rises to $95 million

A rendering of the planned Vail Dam rehabilitation that will protect the Temecula area from potential flooding. Village News/Courtesy photo

Tim O'Leary

Special to Village News

A last remnant of the region's pioneer past, Vail Dam, is prepping for a $95 million facelift.

The project, which has been in the works for ages, is needed to protect the Temecula area from a sudden, catastrophic flood that could be triggered by a shift in the fickle Elsinore fault.

"It has to be replaced," Jake Wiley, a Fallbrook resident who serves as the assistant general manager in charge of engineering for the Rancho California Water District, said. "It has been deemed a potential hazard."

Rancho serves a 100,000-acre area that is home to more than...