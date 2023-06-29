BWC installs board members

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club has installed the Board Members for the 2023-24 year. These members are preparing this summer to assume their roles at the September general meeting. They are President Mary Jo Pfaff; First Vice President, Dean of Chairs Bev York and Mary Jane Poulter, Second Vice President, Membership Cindy Gibson Floyd and Connie Jordan, Third Vice President Programs Maura Button and Marlene Rantanen, Fourth Vice President, Ways and Means Nancy Curtis and Gina Brooks, Recording Secretary Robin Kemper and Treasurer Helen Poddoubnyi.

