FUESD Marine father vows to get more involved

 
Julie Reeder

Publisher

At the FUESD school board meeting on June 20, a Marine father, who wished to remain anonymous in the Village News, conveyed his dismay regarding his family’s experience with a teacher at San Onofre Elementary on Camp Pendleton.

His family, including three children, has transferred to Camp Pendleton from Yokosuka, Japan. He explained that while they live in the school district, and the military is such a supporter of the school district, they cannot vote for their school board directors. Their family had only been at the school for three weeks as of the school boar...



