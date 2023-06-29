Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Rotarians meet Miss Fallbrook contestants

 
Last updated 6/28/2023 at 5:56pm

Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook contestants introduce themselves to Fallbrook Village Rotary members at Erica Williams home in Fallbrook last month, from left, Daylee Ramsey, Morgyn Stack, Madyson Hayes, Lila Tapia, Jezebella Uribe, Zolinn Cass, Hannah Burke and Mallory Sehnert. Village News/Sandy Maruca photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Rotary Club held a Meet & Greet event for the 2023 Miss/Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant whereby contestants could meet Rotary members and ask for sponsorships, May 11.

The six girls selected to represent Fallbrook and surrounding areas as Miss Fallbrook 2023, Miss Teen Fallbrook 2023, and their Courts will serve a full year of service working with Rotary, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and many local nonprofit organizations. At the end of their term, they will receive scholarship money.

The pageant will be held July 8 at the Bob Burton Perfo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

