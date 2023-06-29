Ritchie eighth in 100 free, 10th in 50 free at CIF meet

Warriors eighth in 200-yard freestyle relay, Vance ninth in 500

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Ian Ritchie closed out his Fallbrook High School swimming career May 6 at the CIF meet and placed eighth among Division I boys in the 100-yard freestyle race and tenth in the 50-yard freestyle.

The senior was also part of Fallbrook’s 200-yard freestyle relay team, which placed eighth. That quartet also included junior Carson Vance, who placed ninth in the 500-yard freestyle.

The CIF meet was held at Granite Hills High School. The Division I swim preliminaries took place May 4 (the Division II preliminaries occurred May 3), the diving championship May 5,...