Why the buzz about western red cedar decking?
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 7:39pm
Brian Gonzales
J&W Lumber
Outdoor home decor is based on a number of things: current design trends, geographical region, and of course, personal preference. As the decking industry continues to change, there's been growing interest in composite-manufactured decking.
But for some, the warmth and classic style of a wood deck is still ideal. The appearance that wood provides is timeless, which is why it always manages to make its way back as a top trend.
For homeowners who appreciate the aesthetic of a "real-wood deck," western red cedar decking is among the most popular. It combines durabi...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)