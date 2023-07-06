Why the buzz about western red cedar decking?

Western red cedar decking combines durability with a highly desired look and feel people want for their outdoor space. Village News/Western Forest Products

Brian Gonzales

J&W Lumber

Outdoor home decor is based on a number of things: current design trends, geographical region, and of course, personal preference. As the decking industry continues to change, there's been growing interest in composite-manufactured decking.

But for some, the warmth and classic style of a wood deck is still ideal. The appearance that wood provides is timeless, which is why it always manages to make its way back as a top trend.

For homeowners who appreciate the aesthetic of a "real-wood deck," western red cedar decking is among the most popular. It combines durabi...