Pierce awarded Guggenheim Fellowship

Fallbrook native Lillian Pierce is an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Duke University and a Guggenheim Fellow. Village News/Courtesy photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Former Fallbrook resident Lillian Pierce has added a Guggenheim Fellowship to her long list of accomplishments. Born, raised and homeschooled here in Fallbrook, Pierce earned her B.A. at Princeton University, 2002 valedictorian; followed by an M.Sc. at Oxford, as a Rhodes Scholar, 2004; and a Ph.D. at Princeton, 2009.

Her parents still live here while their daughter lives on the other side of the country – she's an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Duke University where she has worked since 2014.

In 2018, she was awarded the Association for Women in...