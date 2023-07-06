Pierce awarded Guggenheim Fellowship
Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor
Former Fallbrook resident Lillian Pierce has added a Guggenheim Fellowship to her long list of accomplishments. Born, raised and homeschooled here in Fallbrook, Pierce earned her B.A. at Princeton University, 2002 valedictorian; followed by an M.Sc. at Oxford, as a Rhodes Scholar, 2004; and a Ph.D. at Princeton, 2009.
Her parents still live here while their daughter lives on the other side of the country – she's an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Duke University where she has worked since 2014.
