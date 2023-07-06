Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Pierce awarded Guggenheim Fellowship

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/6/2023 at 7:02pm

Fallbrook native Lillian Pierce is an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Duke University and a Guggenheim Fellow. Village News/Courtesy photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Former Fallbrook resident Lillian Pierce has added a Guggenheim Fellowship to her long list of accomplishments. Born, raised and homeschooled here in Fallbrook, Pierce earned her B.A. at Princeton University, 2002 valedictorian; followed by an M.Sc. at Oxford, as a Rhodes Scholar, 2004; and a Ph.D. at Princeton, 2009.

Her parents still live here while their daughter lives on the other side of the country – she's an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Duke University where she has worked since 2014.

In 2018, she was awarded the Association for Women in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023