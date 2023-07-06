SD Battery Safety

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Representatives from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the city's Environmental Services Department will today give the public advice and education on how to properly use, store and dispose of lithium-ion batteries.

These rechargeable batteries power many household objects, from cell phones and laptops to e-bikes and electric vehicles, but also pose a risk. There has been an increase in the number of fires caused by these batteries in recent years, many of which are caused by improper storage, overcharging and damaged batteries.

``Our goal is to educate people on...