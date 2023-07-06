Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Soroptimists install new board

 
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 5:40pm

Standing left to right: Nelly Jarrous (Secretary), Jennifer Luz-Olsen (Asst. Treasurer and outgoing President), Thoralinda Soyland (President), Susan Roncone (Vice President), Aleta Dirdo (member standing in for Treasurer Assly Sayyar), Dyana Preti (Director of Programs), Lani Beltrano (member standing in for Director of Membership), Catherine Manis (Director of Fundraising), Karen Thompson (Director of Public Awareness). Kneeling: Jackie Huyck (Delegate). Not present: Treasurer Assly Sayyar and Delegate Allison Metzler. Village News/Michelle Moritz.

VISTA - Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its Installation of Officers during a brunch event Saturday, June 24 at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. This year's theme was "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work." The club, which includes members from Vista, San Marcos, Escondido, Fallbrook and Bonsall, is part of Soroptimist International, a worldwide volunteer service organization for women who work to improve the lives of women and girls locally and worldwide. To learn more or join, visit soroptimistvista.org.

Reader Comments(0)

