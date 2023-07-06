Soroptimists install new board
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 5:40pm
VISTA - Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its Installation of Officers during a brunch event Saturday, June 24 at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. This year's theme was "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work." The club, which includes members from Vista, San Marcos, Escondido, Fallbrook and Bonsall, is part of Soroptimist International, a worldwide volunteer service organization for women who work to improve the lives of women and girls locally and worldwide. To learn more or join, visit soroptimistvista.org....
