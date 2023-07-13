Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County hires Chief Dental Officer

 
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 8:25am

Fadra M. Whyte, DMD, MPH, is the new Chief Dental Officer for San Diego County. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego has a new Chief Dental Officer, Fadra M. Whyte, DMD, MPH, who has joined to help develop policies and expand programs that promote oral health to all San Diegans.

"Dr. Whyte will be a valuable addition to our team," said Dr. Eric McDonald, interim director of the Health and Human Services Agency. "She brings a wealth of experience working with children and youth and will really help us expand our oral health outreach."

Whyte has worked as a board-certified pediatric dentist at San Ysidro Health for the pas...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

