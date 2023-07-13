Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FPUD board chairman Wolk named "Board Member of the Year"

 
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 11:13am

Charley Wolk will be presented with the 2023 Board Member of the Year by the California Special Districts Association in August. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Charley Wolk's resume looks great on paper, but he is so much more than that! Down to earth, this water and agriculture expert is a boots-on-the-ground hard worker. Yet, he is a highly scientific mind when it comes to managing water, resources and agriculture for the Fallbrook Public Utility District's (FPUD) board of directors.

Wolk has been named the 2023 Board Member of the Year by the California Special Districts Association. The award will be presented Aug. 29 at the CSDA's annual conference in Monterey. Wolk was surprised by staff at FPUD's June 26 board meeting with th...



