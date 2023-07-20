Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Langer Baker takes first place

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:19pm

"Contemplation" is a mixed media piece by Karen Langer Baker. Village News/Courtesy photo.

FALLBROOK – Karen Langer Baker's mixed media piece, "Contemplation," was awarded first place at Fallbrook Art Association's latest show. It was shown at The Gallery at 300 N. Brandon through July 15.

Torn papers surround a seated figure which she had drawn in the past from a live model and then collaged during a demonstration she gave recently for the Menifee Art Group. Other works of hers were highlighted in a special mixed media/collage show at the Fallbrook Library at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Karen Langer Baker.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023