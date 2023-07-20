Langer Baker takes first place

FALLBROOK – Karen Langer Baker's mixed media piece, "Contemplation," was awarded first place at Fallbrook Art Association's latest show. It was shown at The Gallery at 300 N. Brandon through July 15.

Torn papers surround a seated figure which she had drawn in the past from a live model and then collaged during a demonstration she gave recently for the Menifee Art Group. Other works of hers were highlighted in a special mixed media/collage show at the Fallbrook Library at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Karen Langer Baker.

