Pre-planning and when to start

Mark Bailey

Special to Village News

One of the primary reasons for pre planning final arrangements is to alleviate the burden and stress on loved ones during an already difficult time. By taking the initiative to plan ahead, individuals can ensure that their wishes are known and respected, sparing their family and friends from making potentially difficult decisions on their behalf. This preparation can provide a great sense of peace and comfort, knowing that their final wishes will be carried out according to their desires.

Preplanning for final arrangements refers to the process of makin...