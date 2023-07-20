Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Pre-planning and when to start

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2023 at 5:43pm



Mark Bailey

Special to Village News

One of the primary reasons for pre planning final arrangements is to alleviate the burden and stress on loved ones during an already difficult time. By taking the initiative to plan ahead, individuals can ensure that their wishes are known and respected, sparing their family and friends from making potentially difficult decisions on their behalf. This preparation can provide a great sense of peace and comfort, knowing that their final wishes will be carried out according to their desires.

Preplanning for final arrangements refers to the process of makin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023