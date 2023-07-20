Golden Gate Fields to close permanently; San Luis Rey to expand
Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:30pm
City News Service
BONSALL – The Stronach Group is closing its Golden Gate Fields racetrack in the Bay Area at the end of the 2023 meet and transferring its horses to Southern California, resulting in increased activity at San Luis Rey Downs, a private training track the company owns in Bonsall, officials said Sunday, July 16.
The changes will also add to the racing calendar at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
At the conclusion of the Golden Gate Fields meet, the company will focus on "seamlessly transitioning horses from Northern California to Southern California with the goal of increasing...
