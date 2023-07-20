Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Plans are in progress for Village View Park

 
Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:29pm

This final rendering of the proposed park has a legend of expected amenities including a multi-use sports field, soft surface trails, a new skate park, and more. Village News/Courtesy photo

Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

This Monday, July 17, members of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group (FCPG) met with the public at the Fallbrook Public Utility District building to discuss updates on the new park being developed on East Fallbrook Street between Golden and Morro.

San Diego County Park Project Manager Riley DeWitt-Rickards unveiled a final rendering of the park layout. Amenities citizens can expect include a native plant garden, multipurpose sports field, play area, small and large dog off leash area, and a brand new skate park – a feature that attendees at the FCPG...



