PEO Fallbrook Announces Scholarship Recipients

The five Fallbrook chapters of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) have recently announced the seven recipients of the 2023 Fallbrook Bonsall PEO Scholarship. The recipients of this local scholarship are the following graduating senior girls, Elenie Espitia, Erica Garcia, Jenna Kreedman, Sophia Morelli, Emma Nelson, Grace Rexrode and Katja Young. A special tea was recently held at the Eastridge Club House, hosted by the five Fallbrook PEO chapters to honor this year's recipients. Tea guests were delighted to hear from each recipient as they shared some of their favorite high school...