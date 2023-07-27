Pala Casino presents Smokey Robinson

PALA — Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present acclaimed singer-songwriter, Smokey Robinson, Saturday, Aug. 19, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Smokey Robinson's career spans over four decades of hits. He has received numerous awards, including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters' Hall of...