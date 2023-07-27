Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Making soap with lye

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:44pm

Pure olive oil soap is made with water, lye and olive oil, bars on the left. Half were scented with lemongrass essential oil. Pure coconut oil soap is made with water, lye and coconut oil. Half have spent chai tea leaves added. Village News/Katelynn Abrams photo

Katelynn Abrams

Village News intern

Soap is something used everyday, but not many people know how to make it or what it is in it. In the beginning, soap was made from cooking and mixing oils, water and ashes. Over heat, the ashes would be soaked in water, then mixed with the oils, which would cool and harden to become soap.

The simplest soap can be made with these ingredients: water, lye and oils. Lye is the common name for sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide, which are interchangeable and strong alkalines. Different types of oils, such as coconut, olive, avocado, castor, jojoba and a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023