What is hospice care and who is eligible?

Dr. Leslee B. Cochrane is the executive medical director of Hospice of the Valleys. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Leslee B. Cochrane

Special to the Village News

Hospice care is a medical service that promotes compassionate care, support and comfort to patients when they have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness with a prognosis of six months or less; however, many patients live beyond this period.

Hospice is covered by Medicare and most private insurance and provides home visits from an interdisciplinary team including nurses, physicians, home health aides, spiritual care and medical social workers who assist the patient and family in developing a patient directed plan of care. Hospice also...