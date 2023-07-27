Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

What is hospice care and who is eligible?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 4:54pm

Dr. Leslee B. Cochrane is the executive medical director of Hospice of the Valleys. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Leslee B. Cochrane

Special to the Village News

Hospice care is a medical service that promotes compassionate care, support and comfort to patients when they have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness with a prognosis of six months or less; however, many patients live beyond this period.

Hospice is covered by Medicare and most private insurance and provides home visits from an interdisciplinary team including nurses, physicians, home health aides, spiritual care and medical social workers who assist the patient and family in developing a patient directed plan of care. Hospice also...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023