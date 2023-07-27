Tri-City Oceanside Medical Center to Suspend Women and Newborn Services

Date: July 26, 2023

To: Tri-City Healthcare District Board of Directors

From: Tri-City Healthcare District Administrative Team

Re: Women and Newborn Services

Memorandum from Tri-City Medical Center,

"As previously established, a confluence of unfavorable circumstances and market changes has resulted in progressive erosion of Women and Newborn Service (WNS) lines across multiple organizations, including Tri-City Medical Center.

For our organization, a notable negative contributor was a neighboring healthcare district’s well documented encroachment into the Tri-City Healthcare District...