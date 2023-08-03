Big and beautiful home arrives by truck

Manufactured homes are not what they used to be

SAN MARCOS – A stunningly beautiful, 2,130 square foot home arrived at the headquarters of Pacific Manufactured Homes in San Marcos, July 27… by truck. The home was shipped in three perfectly packaged pieces and has been joined together and completed by their trained technicians and will be available to see in August.

The new face of manufactured homes

Manufactured homes today are unrecognizable from their utilitarian beginnings dating back to the 1930s when living in vacation trailers became common due to the Great Depression. Today, these magnificent structures rival conventional, or...